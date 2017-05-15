UPDATE: Pena Fire now 70 percent contained

The U.S. Forest Service is reporting that the Pena Fire is 70 percent contained as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

According to a news release, the fire has burned 300 acres on the U.S. side of the border, just west of Nogales.

Weather forecasts for Wednesday, May 17 and the rest of the week are calling for lighter winds, moderate temperatures and low humidity.

Fire managers are downsizing the number of crews assigned to fight the fire.

Three crews and four engines will remain on patrol to "mop up" the fire, and to ensure it remains inside the current perimeter until it is completely out.

No structures were lost and no injuries were reported.

The temporary flight restriction from the Federal Aviation Administration will remain in place until further notice. This restriction includes drones or unmanned aerial vehicles.

The wildfire has been burning south of Pena Blanca Lake on the Nogales Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.