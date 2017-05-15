Fire reported on Star Avenue in Bisbee - Tucson News Now

breaking

Fire reported on Star Avenue in Bisbee

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Smoke from Bisbee fire. (Source: W. Lawton) Smoke from Bisbee fire. (Source: W. Lawton)
BISBEE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Bisbee Police and Fire Departments with a fire on Star Avenue, according to a CCSO release. 

Several structures have been lost in the fire happening in Old Bisbee, according to Carol Capas, spokeswoman with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. 

There are six different crews working to contain the fire, according to Capas.  

CCSO deputies are assisting with traffic control while Bisbee police evacuate several homes in the area. 

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting with traffic control on Highway 80 and the Divide. 

The public is advised to avoid the area if possible.  

No word yet on what started the fire or when it will be contained. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly