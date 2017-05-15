Fire reported on Star Avenue in Bisbee

A Tucson man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened Rep. Martha McSally.
The public is advised to avoid the area if possible.
Authorities said the suspect in a fatal shooting in Tucson last week is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.
It was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 15 and has burned 150 acres of grass and brush.
A high school in Tucson has made education history. Flowing Wells High School is now the only Arizona school, kindergarten through 12th grade, to earn six A+ ratings.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
