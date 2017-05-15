Fire reported on Star Avenue in Bisbee

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Bisbee Police and Fire Departments with a fire on Star Avenue, according to a CCSO release.

Several structures have been lost in the fire happening in Old Bisbee, according to Carol Capas, spokeswoman with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

There are six different crews working to contain the fire, according to Capas.

CCSO deputies are assisting with traffic control while Bisbee police evacuate several homes in the area.

@TucsonNewsNow Video of the fire from Melody Dugie. pic.twitter.com/FIXXZN9Gvh — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) May 16, 2017

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting with traffic control on Highway 80 and the Divide.

DFFM resources en route to #BisbeeFire. Evacs underway. — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 16, 2017

The public is advised to avoid the area if possible.

No word yet on what started the fire or when it will be contained.

