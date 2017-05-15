UPDATE: Bisbee Fire 45 percent contained, four structures destro - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Bisbee Fire 45 percent contained, four structures destroyed

By Tucson News Now Staff
BISBEE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Firefighters made significant progress overnight to control a fire in the historic town of Bisbee.

As of Tuesday at 8 a.m., the fire was 45 percent contained. 

The fire started Monday afternoon in an abandoned home, and quickly spread. 

At least four structures were burned, all of which were vacant.

Dozens of people were told to evacuate.

According to Carol Capas of the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, crews planned to hit the area hard with air assets before winds pick up Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

No one has been hurt. 

Bisbee city officials say anyone affected by the fire should call (520)432-6021.

