UPDATE: Bisbee Fire 45 percent contained, four structures destroyed

Firefighters made significant progress overnight to control a fire in the historic town of Bisbee.

As of Tuesday at 8 a.m., the fire was 45 percent contained.

The fire started Monday afternoon in an abandoned home, and quickly spread.

Some of the fire crews along Tombstone Canyon drive. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/7cjrmNbR9x — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) May 16, 2017

At least four structures were burned, all of which were vacant.

Dozens of people were told to evacuate.

@TucsonNewsNow Video of the fire from Melody Dugie. pic.twitter.com/FIXXZN9Gvh — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) May 16, 2017

According to Carol Capas of the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, crews planned to hit the area hard with air assets before winds pick up Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

No one has been hurt.

Bisbee city officials say anyone affected by the fire should call (520)432-6021.

