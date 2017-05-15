UPDATE: Bisbee Fire 45 percent contained, four structures destroyed

At least four structures were burned, 50 people were evacuated but there have been no reported injuries after a fire broke out in historic Bisbee Monday afternoon.
It's been one year since Pima County received a $1.5 million grant from the MacArthur Foundation to reduce its jail population, and officials say they're making progress.
Four days have passed since the discovery and Tucson Police are remaining tight lipped about the investigation. Jayden's autopsy has been completed but the coroner said the cause of death is still pending for test results.
A Tucson man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened Rep. Martha McSally.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
A 4-year-old Lubbock girl has died after being found in a family swimming pool during a cook-out, according to her brother.
Less than an hour before she allegedly shot and killed her husband, the wife of the Cape Fear Serpentarium owner called 911 claiming he was attacking her and taking drugs, 911 recordings released Tuesday reveal.
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.
