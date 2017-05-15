Parents in Vail taking extra precautions after Jayden's death

Tucson News Now is digging for answers surrounding the suspicious death investigation of a teenage girl from Vail.

The body of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb was found last Thursday in a desert area between Cienega High School and Empire High School.

Four days have passed since the discovery and Tucson Police are remaining tight lipped about the investigation. Jayden's autopsy has been completed but the coroner said the cause of death is still pending for test results.

As the memorial for Jayden continues to grow along Steve Street, the lack of answers has left those in the Vail community uneasy.

“The kids in the neighborhood are scared,” neighbor, Lindsay Barry said.

''The kids in the neighborhood are scared'' Many parents @vailschools are taking extra precautions after Jayden's death & lack of answers. pic.twitter.com/rVB6x39Lcn — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) May 16, 2017

The suspicious death of a popular, bright-eyed Vail Middle school student, Jayden Glomb, has many parents in the tight-knit Vail community now taking extra precautions with their children. Barry started a caravan to keep the neighborhood kids from walking alone.

“I think it’s heartbreaking because it could have been any of our kids. We have plenty of teenagers in this neighborhood and I think we have a false sense of security and we shouldn’t. We should always be vigilant,” Barry said.



Last Thursday morning Glomb’s body was discovered by a construction worker under bushes in this desert area roughly two miles from her home. Police said she was last seen by her family inside their home the night before.

When we asked TPD if they’re looking for a possible suspect, they said it’s too early in the investigation to release that information. But parents told Tucson News Now not having answers has been the hardest part.

“It’s been pretty scary just not knowing what’s been going on – the safety of my own children. Do we need to be on the lookout for somebody or was it just a freak accident,” neighbor, Katie Gardner said.

A “Justice for Jayden” Facebook page has just been set-up. Family friends started a “You Caring” site to help Jayden’s family with expenses in the days ahead.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.