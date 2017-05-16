Bobcats roar is louder than Cougars

Cienega beat Sahuaro 4-1 to win the school's third state softball title since 2010.
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.
ASU clinched their fourth straight Territorial Cup Series title Sunday with higher placements over UA at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships.
Cody Deason tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings and Kyle Lewis went 4-for-4 at the plate as Arizona beat College of Charleston 6-0.
UA finished with three conference titles at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships.
