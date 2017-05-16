TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

1. FOUR STRUCTURES DESTROYED IN BISBEE FIRE

At least four structures were burned, and dozens of homes have been evacuated after a fire broke out in historic Bisbee.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2qnhcEC]

Crews at the scene say the fire started in an abandoned home, but they don't yet know what caused it.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire in Old #Bisbee. Multiple homes evacuated. No reports of any injuries. One of the historic towns in Southern AZ. https://t.co/VgbvotbJfk pic.twitter.com/ODzo2MFinr — Craig Thomas TV (@CraigThomasTNN) May 16, 2017

Carol Capas, spokeswoman for the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, said crews were still fighting the fire as of Monday night, but they hoped to get it contained soon.

KOLD News 13's Morgan Kyrklund is tracking the latest on this fire.

Follow her for updates at @MorganTNN.

2. WOMAN, BOYFRIEND CHARGED IN CONNECTION TO CHILD'S DEATH

A Tucson woman and her boyfriend are facing charges for the death of her 10-month-old baby.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2pQgI6M]

The child, Jose Valenzuela, died while being treated at the hospital.

BREAKING: Woman, boyfriend charged in connection to death of woman's 10-month-old child https://t.co/HkkriVH2NC pic.twitter.com/bfBsrwm1h2 — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) May 15, 2017

Salma Rodriguez and Ivan Portillo Herrera were arrested on May 11 after a doctor discovered old and new injuries on Valenzuela, according to court records.

Rodriguez and Herrera called 911 when the child wasn't responsive. Court records state they reported that the child rolled off the couch onto the carpet.

A doctor examined Valenzuela and found injuries that didn't match the reported fall. The doctor said they were consistent with abuse, according to court records.

3. SUSPECT SOUGHT IN FATAL SHOOTING OF TEEN

The suspect in a fatal shooting in Tucson last week is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2qs7aQA]

The Tucson Police Department said Nathan Mayo, 27, is wanted for aggravated assault but more charges are pending after the shooting victim died.

JUST IN: Police looking for 27-year-old Nathan Mayo, the suspect in the fatal shooting of a #Tucson teen on May 8 >> https://t.co/RE8k3lKxCv pic.twitter.com/OqlIc2ZktK — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) May 16, 2017

The TPD said Carl Thompson, 17, was shot following an argument in a parking lot near the intersection of Grant and Oracle roads on May 8, 2017.

Thompson was transported to a local hospital but died on Saturday, May 13.

Anyone with information about Mayo is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

HAPPENING TODAY

Some changes to the Sun Link streetcar service.

On Thursdays, the service will only run until 10 p.m.

It will run until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

WEATHER

A cooler and breezy afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

A few mountain showers are possible in southern Arizona, but it's more likely the showers stay over the White Mountains to our north.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.