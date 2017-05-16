TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

It's been one year since Pima County received a $1.5 million grant from the MacArthur Foundation to reduce its jail population, and officials say they're making progress.
It's been one year since Pima County received a $1.5 million grant from the MacArthur Foundation to reduce its jail population, and officials say they're making progress.
We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
At least four structures were burned, 50 people were evacuated but there have been no reported injuries after a fire broke out in historic Bisbee Monday afternoon.
At least four structures were burned, 50 people were evacuated but there have been no reported injuries after a fire broke out in historic Bisbee Monday afternoon.
Four days have passed since the discovery and Tucson Police are remaining tight lipped about the investigation. Jayden's autopsy has been completed but the coroner said the cause of death is still pending for test results.
Four days have passed since the discovery and Tucson Police are remaining tight lipped about the investigation. Jayden's autopsy has been completed but the coroner said the cause of death is still pending for test results.
A Tucson man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened Rep. Martha McSally.
A Tucson man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened Rep. Martha McSally.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.
A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.
A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.