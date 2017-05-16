Help Wanted: Mobile Meals needs drivers

Snowbirds in southern Arizona might be flying back north to avoid the summer heat, but some of their homebound neighbors are still in need of their daily deliveries.
Snowbirds in southern Arizona might be flying back north to avoid the summer heat, but some of their homebound neighbors are still in need of their daily deliveries.
The fire in Bisbee is out and the evacuations have been lifted, town leaders said.
The fire in Bisbee is out and the evacuations have been lifted, town leaders said.
If you've been thinking about adopting a dog, this is the time to take the plunge. With puppy and kitten season in full swing, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is bursting at the seams.
If you've been thinking about adopting a dog, this is the time to take the plunge. With puppy and kitten season in full swing, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is bursting at the seams.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in a robbery that took place on Monday, April 10.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in a robbery that took place on Monday, April 10.
Tucson residents are deciding whether the city can increase its sales tax rate by 1/2 percent to help pay for road repair and public safety.
Tucson residents are deciding whether the city can increase its sales tax rate by 1/2 percent to help pay for road repair and public safety.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.