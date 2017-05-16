Girl walks away from school on northwest side

Authorities are asking for help to located a 12-year-old girl who walked away from her school on the northwest side of Tucson Tuesday morning.

Ryan Inglett, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said Isabella Martin went missing from Cross Middle School, located at 1000 W. Chapala Drive, around 7:45 a.m.

Inglett said Martin was upset about an incident that recently occurred at the school.

Martin is about 5-foot with brown eyes, brown hair and an average build.

She was wearing a black vest, gray T-shirt, blue jeans and a copper bracelet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

