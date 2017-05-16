PACC overcrowded, asking for adopters and fosters

If you've been thinking about adopting a new family member, now is the time to take the plunge.

With puppy and kitten season in full swing, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is bursting at the seams.

A spokesperson said they really need dog adopters right now, so all adult dog (6 months and up) adoptions are free from now through Sunday.

There is a $17 license fee.

Dogs have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and come with a veterinarian visit voucher.

Another way to help ease overcrowding at the shelter is to foster a pet.

There's a huge need right now for foster families for puppies, kittens, injured pets or animals that just need a break from the kennel, according to PACC.

PACC is also holding a "Puppy and Kitten Baby Shower" this Saturday, May 20, from 8 until 10 in the morning.

It will be at PACC, located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.

The spokesperson said there are all sorts of opportunities available if you want to foster a pet.

It can be a longer-term fostering situation or only a day or two.

PACC said it provides any necessary medications and supplies.

