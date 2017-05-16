PACC overcrowded, asking for adopters and fosters

With puppy and kitten season in full swing, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is bursting at the seams.
With puppy and kitten season in full swing, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is bursting at the seams.
Today we have a double dose of cuteness. Our Tuesday's Tails are Calliope and Jessie!
Today we have a double dose of cuteness. Our Tuesday's Tails are Calliope and Jessie!
This week's Pet Pal is "Dakota!" She's a sporty gal that would make a great hiking partner.
This week's Pet Pal is "Dakota!" She's a sporty gal that would make a great hiking partner.
Today's Tuesday Tails are Zipper and Reva! Reva is a 3 year old pit bull terrier mix. Zipper is a 4 year old shepherd mix. He can be both active and calm.
Today's Tuesday Tails are Zipper and Reva! Reva is a 3 year old pit bull terrier mix. Zipper is a 4 year old shepherd mix. He can be both active and calm.
Before you take man's best friend on a hike with you, make sure you remember how the heat could affect your furry companion.
Before you take man's best friend on a hike with you, make sure you remember how the heat could affect your furry companion.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.
President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.
President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.