PACC overcrowded; asking for adopters and fosters

If you've been thinking about adopting a dog, this is the time to take the plunge. With puppy and kitten season in full swing, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is bursting at the seams.
Today we have a double dose of cuteness. Our Tuesday's Tails are Calliope and Jessie!
This week's Pet Pal is "Dakota!" She's a sporty gal that would make a great hiking partner.
Today's Tuesday Tails are Zipper and Reva! Reva is a 3 year old pit bull terrier mix. Zipper is a 4 year old shepherd mix. He can be both active and calm.
Before you take man's best friend on a hike with you, make sure you remember how the heat could affect your furry companion.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.
Fabiyonne Kentell Peel is now in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. According to District Attorney Michael Guest, Peel has past convictions and is a violent habitual offender.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
