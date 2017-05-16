PACC overcrowded; asking for adopters and fosters - Tucson News Now

PACC overcrowded; asking for adopters and fosters

Puppies (Source: Tucson News Now) Puppies (Source: Tucson News Now)
Kittens (Source: Tucson News Now) Kittens (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

If you've been thinking about adopting a dog, this is the time to take the plunge.

With puppy and kitten season in full swing, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is bursting at the seams.

A spokesperson said they really need dog adopters right now so all adult dog (6 months and up) adoptions are free, now through Sunday. There is a $17 license fee.

Dogs have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and come with a veterinarian visit voucher.

Another way to help ease overcrowding at the shelter is to foster a pet.

There's a huge need right now for foster families for puppies, kittens, injured pets or animals that just need a break from the kennel, according to PACC.

So PACC is holding a Puppy and Kitten Baby Shower this Saturday, May 20, from 8 until 10 in the morning.

It will be at PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road.

The spokesperson said there are all sorts of opportunities available if you want to foster a pet.

It can be a longer-term fostering situation or only a day or two.

PACC said it provides any necessary medications and supplies.

There'll be more information at the Baby Shower.

