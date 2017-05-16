Possibly rabid fox forces Rose Canyon Lake campground closure

A gray fox, like this one, bit a young boy at Rose Canyon Lake. Rose Canyon Lake. (Source:Arizona Game and Fish Department)

The Rose Canyon Lake campground on Mount Lemmon is now closed because of a possibly rabid gray fox in the area.

The fox bit a 12-year old Tucson boy on Sunday, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department which said the boy was treated at a hospital for the bite and for rabies.

Game and Fish said, in a news release, that state and federal wildlife experts are searching for the fox and assessing the situation.

The closure is expected to be short-term.

From the Arizona Game and Fish news release:

"Avoid contact with and don't approach wildlife that is behaving abnormally or appears to be ill. If you believe that you see a rabid animal, call us at 1-623-236-7201 or the Pima County Health Department at 520-724-7797 immediately," said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. "In addition, avoid touching any dead wildlife that you may find, and keep your pets away from them as well."

