Possibly rabid fox forces Rose Canyon Lake campground closure

The Rose Canyon Lake campground on Mount Lemmon is closed because of a possibly rabid gray fox in the area, officials said.
Authorities are asking for help to located a 12-year-old girl who walked away from her school on the northwest side of Tucson Tuesday morning.
At least four structures were burned, 50 people were evacuated but there have been no reported injuries after a fire broke out in historic Bisbee Monday afternoon.
It's been one year since Pima County received a $1.5 million grant from the MacArthur Foundation to reduce its jail population, and officials say they're making progress.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks.
