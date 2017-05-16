Tuesday Tail(s): Meet Calliope & Jessie

Today we have a double dose of cuteness. Our Tuesday's Tails are Calliope and Jessie!

Calliope (Pet ID A598700) is a 10-year-old boxer mix. She is a sweet senior girl that would do well in calm, easy-going home.

Calliope is a member of our Silver Whiskers Club, which means her adoption fee has been waived!

Jessie (Pet ID A493156) is a 9-year-old pit bull terrier/rough collie mix. She is a beautiful and fun mature girl. Jessie seems to do well with children and is still very active.

Jessie is a member of our Silver Whiskers Club, which means her adoption fee has been waived!

All PACC pets go home fully vaccinated, micro-chipped, and with a free vet visit voucher. A standard $17 licensing fee applies to all adult dogs.

