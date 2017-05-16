Tuesday Tail(s): Meet Calliope & Jessie - Tucson News Now

Tuesday Tail(s): Meet Calliope & Jessie

(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Today we have a double dose of cuteness. Our Tuesday's Tails are Calliope and Jessie!

Calliope (Pet ID A598700) is a 10-year-old boxer mix. She is a sweet senior girl that would do well in calm, easy-going home. 

Calliope is a member of our Silver Whiskers Club, which means her adoption fee has been waived! 

Jessie (Pet ID A493156) is a 9-year-old pit bull terrier/rough collie mix. She is a beautiful and fun mature girl. Jessie seems to do well with children and is still very active.

Jessie is a member of our Silver Whiskers Club, which means her adoption fee has been waived!

All PACC pets go home fully vaccinated, micro-chipped, and with a free vet visit voucher. A standard $17 licensing fee applies to all adult dogs.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • PACC overcrowded; asking for adopters and fosters

    PACC overcrowded; asking for adopters and fosters

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:20:31 GMT
    Puppies (Source: Tucson News Now)Puppies (Source: Tucson News Now)

    If you've been thinking about adopting a dog, this is the time to take the plunge. With puppy and kitten season in full swing, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is bursting at the seams. 

    If you've been thinking about adopting a dog, this is the time to take the plunge. With puppy and kitten season in full swing, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is bursting at the seams. 

  • Tuesday Tail(s): Meet Calliope & Jessie

    Tuesday Tail(s): Meet Calliope & Jessie

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-16 22:21:07 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Today we have a double dose of cuteness. Our Tuesday's Tails are Calliope and Jessie! 

    Today we have a double dose of cuteness. Our Tuesday's Tails are Calliope and Jessie! 

  • Pet Pals: Meet Dakota!

    Pet Pals: Meet Dakota!

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:59 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:59:31 GMT

    This week's Pet Pal is "Dakota!" She's a sporty gal that would make a great hiking partner. 

    This week's Pet Pal is "Dakota!" She's a sporty gal that would make a great hiking partner. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly