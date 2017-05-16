PCSD: Help identify suspects in gas station robbery

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in a robbery that took place on Monday, April 10.
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.
It's been one year since Pima County received a $1.5 million grant from the MacArthur Foundation to reduce its jail population, and officials say they're making progress.
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.
A Tucson man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened Rep. Martha McSally.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.
Fabiyonne Kentell Peel is now in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. According to District Attorney Michael Guest, Peel has past convictions and is a violent habitual offender.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
