PCSD: Help identify suspects in gas station robbery

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in a robbery that took place on Monday, April 10.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, average height and build. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, gray long sleeve Adidas shirt, and khaki pants.

The second suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, with a tall and slim build. He was last seen wearing a green baseball hat, red shirt, and khaki pants.

According to a PCSD release deputies responded to a strong arm robbery call at 11:20 p.m. at the Diamond Shamrock at 6175 South Kolb Road. When deputies arrived they learned the two suspects had entered the store just after 11:15 p.m. One of the suspects paid cash for gas and left the store, while the other stayed to purchase some items.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

The money the suspect used to pay for several items was counterfeit, according to PCSD, and the clerk did not accept the bill. The suspect then walked behind the counter where the clerk attempted to stop him. In surveillance video he is seen pushing the clerk, causing her to fall and break her wrist.

He then took tobacco products from the shelves and ran out the door.

The suspects were seen on video leaving the store in a silver four-door sedan that was missing a hubcap and traveling in an unknown direction.

Robbery Assault detectives have taken over the investigation and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying both individuals from this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.