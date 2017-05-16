Tractor trailer catches fire near Lowe's in Marana - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Tractor trailer catches fire near Lowe's in Marana

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Northwest Fire) (Source: Northwest Fire)
(Source: Justin Witt / Facebook) (Source: Justin Witt / Facebook)
(Source: @brendin_m98 / Twitter) (Source: @brendin_m98 / Twitter)
TUCSON, AZ, AND MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A tractor trailer caught fire behind Lowe's Home Improvement in Marana Tuesday afternoon.

Lowe's was evacuated as a precaution but the flames never touched the store.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly