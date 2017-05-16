Pima County nurse accused in child sexual assault case

A woman working as a nurse in Pima County has been accused of taking part in a disturbing sexual assault case involving several young children.

According to KSBW, 29-year-old Emily Joy Stephens was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting six children in California earlier this month.

Stephens, who was arrested in Arizona Friday, May 12, is facing charges of sexual penetration, oral copulation, sodomy of a child under 10 years old and committing lewd acts against a child younger than 14 through force or fear.

She is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $100,000 bond. KSBW said if convicted, Stephens could face life in prison.

KSBW reported nurse Rashel Brandon and neurosurgeon James Kohut, both of California, have also been arrested in connection with the case.

