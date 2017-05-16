Seven children in protective custody in sexual assault case

Police in California say the seven alleged victims range in age from 3 to 13.
A lack of funding and staff at labs in Pima County has led to a backlog of cases and put justice on hold for some crime victims.
While participating in Operation Countermeasure, Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Station and deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department pulled over a truck for a traffic violation and found drugs hidden inside.
Tucson police are using basketball to reach out to our community's youngest members.
According to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, detectives arrested 23-year-old Kassandra Suarez on Wednesday, May 10, after following up on a tip made through 88-CRIME.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when the vehicle side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate.
