All in a day's work for the Cochise County Sheriff's Office

Tucson residents are deciding whether the city can increase its sales tax rate by 1/2 percent to help pay for road repair and public safety.
Many people may have a negative image of law enforcement, but there is so much more that is not reported in a "day's work" for those officers.
The project has raised some questions from neighbors and the city of Tucson.
The Rose Canyon Lake campground on Mount Lemmon is closed because of a possibly rabid gray fox in the area, officials said.
A tractor trailer caught fire behind Lowe's Home Improvement in Marana Tuesday afternoon.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.
