All in a day's work for the Cochise County Sheriff's Office

Many people may have a negative image of law enforcement, but there is so much more that is not reported in a "day's work" for those officers.

In a recent release, Carol Capas, spokeswoman for the Cochise County Sheriff's Office talks about just that, all that CCSO deputies do to help keep their citizens safe.

Did you know that in the past two weeks CCSO Deputies have:

Walked into a raging swarm of bees to get a man who was stung hundreds of times to safety, before going back again to get someone else off of the property, and covered in a blanket, went back again to get someone else to a safe location…

Responded to an early morning call of a baby not breathing, and upon arriving before the medical personnel, start CPR and continue valiantly, and sadly without success in reviving the infant before continuing to take calls for service…

Responded to an injured juvenile who told Deputies that he fell on a piece of glass cutting his leg and having the Deputy observe something completely different, and after convincing the juvenile to tell the truth (which was that he accidentally shot himself in the leg) applied an emergency tourniquet which reportedly saved the kids life…

Responded to a fight in progress and used a cloth to put pressure on a stab wound that could have been life threatening and keeping the man calm until medics arrived…

Were called to investigate another infant death and attend the autopsy along with dealing with compassion and respect for the family members during this horrific time…

Helped with three fires in different locations in our county providing traffic control, hazard control, and being the calm in the storm for our citizens…

Held a Law Enforcement Memorial for our fallen Deputy Jeffrey Carl Brown to recognize his ultimate sacrifice he paid to our communities in 1983…

Gave our youth Scholarships in the amount of over $10,000 to County High School students to help them succeed in a Public Service career and hopefully come back to Cochise County to serve our citizens…

Responded to three Search and Rescues for lost and/or injured hikers, managing many volunteers to help... And so many more stories in our midst...in a mere two weeks. For some a lifetime, for us “all in a day’s work”. And hopefully now you know… We appreciate you all in ways that words cannot begin to express. Please stay safe and continue to “Go forth and do good things”.

May 14 through May 20 is National Police Week, so don't forget to thank your local law enforcement agency.

