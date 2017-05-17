Bisbee residents breathe sigh of relief, return home after Monday fire

The fire in Bisbee is out and the evacuations have been lifted, town leaders said.

The fire in Bisbee is out and the evacuations have been lifted, town leaders said.

It's a scary sight for residents of Bisbee.

They can still smell the smoke after a huge fire broke out Monday, taking four structures with it.

Those who live in the area where the fire began told Tucson News Now they weren't really sure what to expect when they left their homes on Monday night.

Luckily they all returned to find their homes safe from any damage.

Ernest Jimenez said he was eating at his home Monday evening, when he saw smoke coming from the area right below his home.

"It was pretty scary. We thought we were going to lose the house," Jimenez said. "I ran down there a little ways to see what it was and then I called 911."

What he saw was one of the vacant houses up in flames.

That was when he and his wife left their home of 76 years and all of their belongings.

"Luckily we did because after that, about 10 minutes later, all of the hill was on fire," he said.

Jimenez said he returned on Tuesday morning to find those vacant homes were now just piles of debris. Then, just up the hill from the devastation, he found his home pink and covered in slurry, but otherwise untouched.

"I had watched the fire from over there," he said. "It went around the property. I thought there would be some damage, but gratefully there was none."

This isn't the first time a fire has burned in this area, according to Jimenez.

He said he took the precaution of creating a fire break around his property after a close call about 10 years ago, and he is thankful that he did.

As for cleaning up the "pink stuff'," Jimenez said he will just let Mother Nature wash away the slurry.

"It'll be all right. It's just a little pink but it's better than getting your house burned down."

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.