The Badgers are TUSD's best

The Superintendent's Cup is awarded annually to TUSD's best athletics program.

Tucson High School is the winner of the 2017 Tucson Unified School District’s Superintendent’s Cup.

It’s the Badgers first victory in this the sixth year of the competition between the athletics departments at the district’s nine high schools.

The Superintendent’s Cup is awarded to the school in TUSD that had the best overall program during the year starting with the spring season of 2015-16 and ending with the winter season of 2016-17.

The criteria for the Cup is based on teams that participated in the state tournament, advanced in the state tournament up to and including the championship, winning state titles, pursuing victory with honor and sportsmanship, post season team recognitions and team academic success.

Sahuaro finished second, followed by Pueblo and Sabino. The Warriors were the winners of the Cup in 2016.

The Superintendents Cup was awarded as a part of a program Tuesday night at Catalina High School honoring all of the district’s top student-athletes.

Pueblo’s William Bertsch and Sahuaro’s Brielle Sterns were named TUSD’s male and female Athletes of the Year.

Sahuaro’s Brendan Gary and Tucson’s Cameron Padilla were the top scholar athletes.

Sahuaro’s Riley Conklin and University’s Anthony Lumm were honored for overcoming obstacles in their lives and finding success on the athletic field.

TUSD also paid tribute to three athletic staff members who passed away during the past year; Cholla and Santa Rita coach Michael Argraves, Cholla coach Paul Dull and Chargers trainer Jack Baynes.

