TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Adult dog adoptions are free right now at Pima Animal Care Center. (Source: Tucson News Now)

TOP STORIES

1. PIMA COUNTY NURSE ACCUSED IN CHILD SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

A nurse in Pima County, 29-year-old Emily Joy Stephens, was arrested Friday after being accused of taking part in a disturbing sexual assault case involving several young children.

Stephens is facing charges of sexual penetration, oral copulation, sodomy of a child under 10 years old and committing lewd acts against a child younger than 14 through force or fear.

She is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $100,000 bond. KSBW said if convicted, Stephens could face life in prison.

2. GIRL WHO WALKED AWAY FROM SCHOOL REUNITED WITH FAMILY

The young girl who walked away from her school on the northwest side of Tucson Tuesday morning has reunited with her family, after she was found hiding in a desert area near the school, authorities said.

***UPDATE*** 12-Year-Old Isabella Martin Found Safe

Deputies located her and reunited her with family. pic.twitter.com/jZxGyjV99Y — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) May 16, 2017

The 12-year-old Martin went missing around 7:45 a.m. after she walked away from Cross Middle School in the 1000 block of West Chapala Drive. Inglett said a driver spotted Martin and called 911.

3. PACC OVERCROWDED, LOOKING FOR ADOPTERS/FOSTERS

If you've been thinking about adopting a new family member, now is the time to take the plunge.

With puppy and kitten season in full swing, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is bursting at the seams.

A spokesperson said they really need dog adopters right now, so all adult dog (6 months and up) adoptions are free from now through Sunday.

There is a $17 license fee.

Kitten & puppy season has Pima Co. animal shelter bursting at seams. Fosters needed or give a pet a forever home. Free adult dog adoptions. pic.twitter.com/O1NCInGiCu — Barbara Grijalva (@BGrijalvaKOLD) May 16, 2017

Dogs have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and come with a veterinarian visit voucher.

HAPPENING TODAY

The Rose Canyon Lake campground on Mount Lemmon is now closed because of a possibly rabid gray fox in the area.

The fox bit a 12-year old Tucson boy on Sunday, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department which said the boy was treated at a hospital for the bite and for rabies.

The closure is expected to be short-term.

WEATHER

We're warming up back into the 80s, but staying breezy with 10-20 mph winds in the afternoon.

