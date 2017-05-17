TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
The U.S. Forest Service is reporting that the Pena Fire is 70 percent contained as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
Tucson residents are deciding whether the city can increase its sales tax rate by 1/2 percent to help pay for road repair and public safety.
With puppy and kitten season in full swing, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is bursting at the seams.
Those who live in the area where the fire told Tucson News Now they weren't really sure what to expect when they left their homes on Monday night. Luckily they all returned to find their homes safe from any damage.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.
President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.
