Mobile home extensively damaged in fire

A home was severely damaged in a fire Wednesday morning in the 5300 block of South Country Club Drive, according to Rural Metro Fire Department.

Jay Karlik, spokesman for the department said the unoccupied single-wide mobile home has extensive damage, but it's too early to know if the home is a total loss.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters were able to save some personal items.

