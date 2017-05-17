Copy-Nurse arrested for allegedly groping unconscious patients

SANDY SPRINGS, GA (WSB/CNN) - A male nurse is under arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting at least two patients while they were still under anesthesia.

Police say there may be more victims out there.

Investigators believe between February and April, Morgan abused his position with patients at the Sandy Springs Gastroenterology and Endoscopy office.

"All the female victims were in recovery, still under anesthesia. Mr. Morgan was performing not sexual acts on them but sexual battery," said Sgt. Sam Worsham of Sandy Springs Police.

Police say the two victims of which they are aware likely didn't know what happened to them.

Worsham said detectives learned about the alleged assaults after two north Georgia pastors came forward a few weeks ago to report them.

"A pastor had talked to Mr. Morgan about this, and then he came and reported the crime to us," Worsham said.

Police believe Morgan likely assaulted other women during his short stint at the office, and they might have no idea until they see Morgan's face.

"And that's what's concerning about this case is that you are under anesthesia," Worsham said. "You do have a lot of trust in the facility that you are in."

