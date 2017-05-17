Naked man shot in face after allegedly trespassing at Mohave County home

Authorities are investigating why a naked man jumped off a train in the Topock area and allegedly broke water pipes near an electrical box, causing a power outage at a home before he was shot.
A woman working as a nurse in Pima County has been accused of taking part in a disturbing sexual assault case involving several young children.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in a robbery that took place on April 10.
It's been one year since Pima County received a $1.5 million grant from the MacArthur Foundation to reduce its jail population, and officials say they're making progress.
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.
