Pet Pals: Meet Buddy!

Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.

New lawsuit says former Baylor student-athlete was gang-raped by multiple football players

A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.

Father and son pair arrested for spraying graffiti on the P.G.T. Beauregard monument

Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.

ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Crews remained busy Tuesday night cleaning up the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)

Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.

Parents urged to watch out for the Blue Whale Challenge

Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.

Dylann Roof enters a Charleston courtroom to plead guilty to state charges in the Charleston church shooting. (Source: Pool)

Pvt. Chelsea Manning is due to be released from a Kansas military prison after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.