Pet Pals: Meet Buddy! - Tucson News Now

Pet Pals: Meet Buddy!

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Pet Pal is "Buddy!"
 
He's a four-year-old Pit Bull mix who just wants to cuddle!
 
This lovable guy gets along with people and other pets well and would thrive with most any family.
 
If you'd like to take him home, call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.
 
For more information on adoptable animals visit The Human Society of Southern Arizona's website.


MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly