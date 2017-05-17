What should you do when pulled over by an unmarked police car?

The Tucson Police Department is still looking for a man who used a fake unmarked police car to pull a woman over. Police said the man used red and blue lights on the dashboard, and managed to handcuff the woman and put her in the backseat.

Officer Brad Clifford with the Marana Police Department says there are several things you can do to make sure the person pulling you over is, in fact, a police officer.

Call 911. The dispatcher should be able to tell you if there is really an officer behind you.

Pull over in a well-lit, well-populated area.

If the officer is unmarked, ask to see a badge or ID.

If it takes the officer a long time to approach you, ask why it took so long. Sometimes officers cannot approach right away for safety reasons.

