ADOT regional office to close for renovations

ADOT's regional office at 3565 South Broadmont Drive will be closed Thursday and Friday for renovations.

The office will open for normal business hours on Monday.

Tucson's Regional MVD office, 3565 S. Broadmont Drive, will be closed Thurs. & Fri, May 18-19,for renovations to better serve customers. pic.twitter.com/h5T9PwvUF9 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 17, 2017

A spokesman for the department said the renovations will create a more customer-friendly layout.

ADOT directs anyone who needs to visit an MVD office to 1360 S. Stocker Dr. or 7330 North Shannon Road.

Hours for other ADOT locations can be found here.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.