ADOT regional office to close for renovations

Officer Brad Clifford with the Marana Police Department says there are several things you can do to make sure the person pulling you over is, in fact, a police officer.
ADOT's regional office at 3565 South Broadmont Drive will be closed Thursday and Friday for renovations.
This week's Pet Pal is "Buddy!" He's a 4-year-old Pit Bull mix who just wants to cuddle!
A woman working as a nurse in Pima County has been accused of taking part in a disturbing sexual assault case involving several young children.
Many people may have a negative image of law enforcement, but there is so much more that is not reported in a "day's work" for those officers.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.
