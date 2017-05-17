Settlement ends long-running dispute over Glendale casino

The state of Arizona and the Tohono O'odham Nation are settling a lawsuit that will allow the tribe to operate full-fledged gambling and sell alcohol at its casino in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale but bar it from opening more gambling operations in metropolitan Phoenix.

The settlement announced Wednesday, May 17, between Gov. Doug Ducey and the Tohono O'odham Nation ends a years-long dispute over the tribe's Desert Diamond Casino near Glendale.

The tribe opened the casino in 2015 but the Ducey administration denied it a license to operate full-fledged gambling. The casino instead has bingo-style slots and no card tables, and no state license to serve alcohol.

The tribe and the state have been locked in an ongoing battle in federal court over the casino.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.