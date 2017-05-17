Pima County wants to raise property tax rate to repair roads

Just hours after Tucson voters approved a sales tax increase, Pima County announced plans for a property tax increase.

On Wednesday, May 17, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry filed an amendment to the budget to fund road repairs on neighborhood streets.

The plan is expected to raise $19.5 million a year over five years.

More information on the plan can be found HERE. The county is asking for feedback on the plan HERE.

Unlike the sales tax in Tucson, voters won't get final say. The plan only needs to be approved by a simple majority of the Pima Board of Supervisors.

The Pima County plan would increase homeowners' tax liability by 25 cents for every $100 of value of the property.

The count said for 2018 the increase to homeowners would actually only be 14 cents as the primary property tax, the Flood Control District rate and the Library District property tax will be lowered.

According to the county, a person with a home worth $180,000 would pay about $19 in additional taxes under this rate.

There is no word yet on how these reductions would affect the county's library system or flood control operations.

The rate cuts for the flood control district and library district would end after one year.

On Tuesday, May 16, a half-cent sales tax increase was passed by voters in Tucson. It is expected to raise $250 million over five years and the cost will be about $3 per person per month.

About $150 million will be used to replace vehicles for the Tucson police and fire departments. The other $100 will pay for repairing Tucson streets.

