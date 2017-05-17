Wounded TPD sergeant returns to duty with bullet lodged in brain

In a video posted to the Just Be You Project Facebook page, Tucson Police Sgt. Robert Carpenter talks about returning to work with a bullet lodged in his brain.
Just hours after Tucson voters approved a sales tax increase, Pima County announced plans for a property tax increase to pay for road repairs.
Officer Brad Clifford with the Marana Police Department says there are several things you can do to make sure the person pulling you over is, in fact, a police officer.
ADOT's regional office at 3565 South Broadmont Drive will be closed Thursday and Friday for renovations.
This week's Pet Pal is "Buddy!" He's a 4-year-old Pit Bull mix who just wants to cuddle!
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.
