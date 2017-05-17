'Ride of Silence' honors killed or injured cyclists

Participants in Ride of Silence in Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Dozens of cyclists are taking part in the annual Ride of Silence. This event is hosted worldwide with the purpose of honoring those who have been killed or seriously injured while cycling.

The ride begins at 5:30 at Reid Park, Ramada 19.

Registration and pre-ride announcements begin at 5:00 pm.

ROUTE: N. on Country Club, E. on Broadway, S. on Wilmot, W. on 22nd & back N. on Country Club. (roughly 8 to 10 miles)

