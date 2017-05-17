'Ride of Silence' honors killed or injured cyclists - Tucson News Now

'Ride of Silence' honors killed or injured cyclists

By Janice Yu, Reporter
Connect
Participants in Ride of Silence in Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now) Participants in Ride of Silence in Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Dozens of cyclists are taking part in the annual Ride of Silence. This event is hosted worldwide with the purpose of honoring those who have been killed or seriously injured while cycling. 

The ride begins at 5:30 at Reid Park, Ramada 19. 

Registration and pre-ride announcements begin at 5:00 pm. 

ROUTE: N. on Country Club, E. on Broadway, S. on Wilmot, W. on 22nd & back N. on Country Club. (roughly 8 to 10 miles)

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:28:58 GMT
    BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

  • Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:44:19 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

  • Parents urged to watch out for the Blue Whale Challenge

    Parents urged to watch out for the Blue Whale Challenge

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:20 AM EDT2017-05-17 11:20:01 GMT

    Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death. 

    Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly