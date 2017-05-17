South Tucson police searching for armed robbery suspect - Tucson News Now

breaking

South Tucson police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Suspect (Source: South Tucson Police Department) Suspect (Source: South Tucson Police Department)
Suspect (Source: South Tucson Police Department) Suspect (Source: South Tucson Police Department)
Suspect (Source: South Tucson Police Department) Suspect (Source: South Tucson Police Department)
SOUTH TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The South Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place Wednesday, May 17. 

According to a STPD release, officers were called to a Circle K at 2004 South 6th Avenue at 10:13 a.m. today for an armed robbery. 

Officers at the scene learned the suspect had entered the store and walked behind the counter, armed with a screw driver he demanded that a clerk give him all the money in the register.  He then told a second clerk they had "10 seconds to open your register", while pointing the screwdriver to within inches of the clerk's body.  According to STPD the suspect got away with $77 from both registers. 

The suspect left the store heading eastbound into a residential neighborhood.  He is described as a Hispanic male 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighing 175-180 pounds, with a beard and trimmed mustache and medium length hair that was high on top and shaved on both sides, a stocky build and tattoos on his arms.  He was also barefoot and wearing a black SS t-shirt with San Francisco NL West Division Champions 2010 printed on front and shorts with two colors. 

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of South Tucson Police Department or 88-Crime. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Pima County woman accused in child sexual assault case

    Pima County woman accused in child sexual assault case

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:10:18 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    A woman in Pima County has been accused of taking part in a disturbing sexual assault case involving several young children.

    A woman in Pima County has been accused of taking part in a disturbing sexual assault case involving several young children.

  • breaking

    South Tucson police searching for armed robbery suspect

    South Tucson police searching for armed robbery suspect

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:55:07 GMT
    Suspect (Source: South Tucson Police Department)Suspect (Source: South Tucson Police Department)

    The South Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place Wednesday, May 17.  

    The South Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place Wednesday, May 17.  

  • Man wearing clown mask threatens kids in Glendale neighborhood

    Man wearing clown mask threatens kids in Glendale neighborhood

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:42:32 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:42:32 GMT
    Glendale police say a man wearing a clown mask (possibly similar to the one pictured) threatened a group of kids. (Photo source: CNN)Glendale police say a man wearing a clown mask (possibly similar to the one pictured) threatened a group of kids. (Photo source: CNN)

    Glendale police say a man wearing a clown mask threatened juveniles in a neighborhood. It happened Wednesday afternoon near 67th Ave. and Glendale. 

    Glendale police say a man wearing a clown mask threatened juveniles in a neighborhood. It happened Wednesday afternoon near 67th Ave. and Glendale. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly