South Tucson police searching for armed robbery suspect

The South Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place Wednesday, May 17.

According to a STPD release, officers were called to a Circle K at 2004 South 6th Avenue at 10:13 a.m. today for an armed robbery.

Officers at the scene learned the suspect had entered the store and walked behind the counter, armed with a screw driver he demanded that a clerk give him all the money in the register. He then told a second clerk they had "10 seconds to open your register", while pointing the screwdriver to within inches of the clerk's body. According to STPD the suspect got away with $77 from both registers.

The suspect left the store heading eastbound into a residential neighborhood. He is described as a Hispanic male 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighing 175-180 pounds, with a beard and trimmed mustache and medium length hair that was high on top and shaved on both sides, a stocky build and tattoos on his arms. He was also barefoot and wearing a black SS t-shirt with San Francisco NL West Division Champions 2010 printed on front and shorts with two colors.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of South Tucson Police Department or 88-Crime.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.