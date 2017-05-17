Drive-In Movies on the Driving Range this summer in Oro Valley

The Town of Oro Valley is offering a spin on summer nostalgia for many - drive-in movie Saturdays.

Starting this Saturday, May 20, Drive-in Movies on the Driving Range will feature family friendly movies G or PG-rated on a giant inflatable outdoor screen, the best part -- its free!

The screen will be set up at the Oro Valley Community Center (10555 North La Canada Drive). Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs or moviegoers can watch the movies from a golf cart (Please don't bring your own golf cart, as one will be provided for those who would like to sit in one). Moviegoers are also asked, as a courtesy, to please leave pets at home.

Movies will begin at sunset.

Check out what movies will be shown and when:

Sat., May 20: Moana

Sat., June 17: Kubo & the Two Strings

Sat., July 15: Rogue One

Sat., Aug. 19: Lego Batman

Sat., Sept. 16: Finding Dory

