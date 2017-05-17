Drive-In Movies on the Driving Range this summer in Oro Valley - Tucson News Now

Drive-In Movies on the Driving Range this summer in Oro Valley

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Town of Oro Valley) (Source: Town of Oro Valley)
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Town of Oro Valley is offering a spin on summer nostalgia for many - drive-in movie Saturdays.  

Starting this Saturday, May 20, Drive-in Movies on the Driving Range will feature family friendly movies G or PG-rated on a giant inflatable outdoor screen, the best part -- its free!  

The screen will be set up at the Oro Valley Community Center (10555 North La Canada Drive). Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs or moviegoers can watch the movies from a golf cart (Please don't bring your own golf cart, as one will be provided for those who would like to sit in one).  Moviegoers are also asked, as a courtesy, to please leave pets at home.  

Movies will begin at sunset. 

Check out what movies will be shown and when:  

  • Sat., May 20: Moana
  • Sat., June 17: Kubo & the Two Strings
  • Sat., July 15: Rogue One
  • Sat., Aug. 19: Lego Batman
  • Sat., Sept. 16: Finding Dory

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:28:58 GMT
    BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

  • Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:44:19 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

  • Parents urged to watch out for the Blue Whale Challenge

    Parents urged to watch out for the Blue Whale Challenge

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:20 AM EDT2017-05-17 11:20:01 GMT

    Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death. 

    Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly