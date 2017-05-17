Shooting near Border Patrol checkpoint north of Tombstone

Glendale police say a man wearing a clown mask threatened juveniles in a neighborhood. It happened Wednesday afternoon near 67th Ave. and Glendale.
A man has been airlifted after shots were fired near the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 80, north of Tombstone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said the suspect in a fatal shooting in Tucson last week is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.
A woman in Pima County has been accused of taking part in a disturbing sexual assault case involving several young children.
The South Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place Wednesday, May 17.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.
