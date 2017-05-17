Shooting near Border Patrol checkpoint north of Tombstone - Tucson News Now

Shooting near Border Patrol checkpoint north of Tombstone

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A man has been airlifted after shots were fired near the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 80, north of Tombstone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.  

According to CCSO they received a call at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 from a Tombstone resident, who said her 76-year-old father had left home, possibly heading to Sierra Vista. She told CCSO that her father had medical issues and had guns and alcohol with him.  An ATL was issued to law enforcement in the area. 

At 3:46 p.m. CCSO learned that shots were fired near the Highway 80 border patrol checkpoint, just north of Tombstone.  According to CCSO a man was shot and was airlifted from the area.  No word on the man's status.  

Further details will be released as they become available.  

