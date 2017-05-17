The Golden Cousin - Tucson News Now

The Golden Cousin

Posted by Damien Alameda, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Diego De La Hoya (17-0, 9 KO), the cousin of former world champion Oscar de la Hoya, will face Erik Ruiz 16-6-1 Thursday, May 18th when Casino Del Sol hosts Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN. The fights begin at 7:00pm. Tickets are available at the Casino Del Sol gift shop and at casinodelsol.com. Prices range from $30.000-$105.00

Main Event  

(10 Rounds) Super Bantamweights

Diego De La Hoya, Mexicali, Mexico (17-0, 9 KOs) vs. Erik Ruiz, Oxnard, CA (16-6-1, 6 KOs)

Co-Main Event

(10 Rounds) Vacant USNBC Super Middleweight Championship

D'Mitrius Ballard, Temple Hills, MD (16-0, 12 KOs) vs. Adrian Luma, Neza, Mexico (18-4-1, 11 KOs)

Swing Bout

(4/6 Rounds) Super Featherweight

Hector Tanajara Jr., San Antonio, TX (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Daniel Bastien, Monterrey Mexico (4-4, 1 KO)

  • SportsMore>>

  • Tucson Saguaros still in need of host families

    Tucson Saguaros still in need of host families

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:28:39 GMT

    Opening day is a couple weeks away and several Tucson Saguaros ball players still need a place to call “home” for the 2017 season, which gets underway at Kino Sports Complex May 25. 

    Opening day is a couple weeks away and several Tucson Saguaros ball players still need a place to call “home” for the 2017 season, which gets underway at Kino Sports Complex May 25. 

  • The Golden Cousin

    The Golden Cousin

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:13:15 GMT

    Oscar's first cousin prepares to lace the m up in Tucson.

    Oscar's first cousin prepares to lace the m up in Tucson.

  • Honey Badger Ready to "Get Back to His Roots"

    Honey Badger Ready to "Get Back to His Roots"

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:44:48 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:56:07 GMT

    The Honey Badger don’t care.  He did, probably too much, and Tyrann Mathieu might have lost some of his signature confidence last season.

    The Honey Badger don’t care.  He did, probably too much, and Tyrann Mathieu might have lost some of his signature confidence last season.

    •   
Powered by Frankly