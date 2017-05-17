The Golden Cousin

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Diego De La Hoya (17-0, 9 KO), the cousin of former world champion Oscar de la Hoya, will face Erik Ruiz 16-6-1 Thursday, May 18th when Casino Del Sol hosts Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN. The fights begin at 7:00pm. Tickets are available at the Casino Del Sol gift shop and at casinodelsol.com. Prices range from $30.000-$105.00

Main Event

(10 Rounds) Super Bantamweights

Diego De La Hoya, Mexicali, Mexico (17-0, 9 KOs) vs. Erik Ruiz, Oxnard, CA (16-6-1, 6 KOs)

Co-Main Event

(10 Rounds) Vacant USNBC Super Middleweight Championship

D'Mitrius Ballard, Temple Hills, MD (16-0, 12 KOs) vs. Adrian Luma, Neza, Mexico (18-4-1, 11 KOs)

Swing Bout

(4/6 Rounds) Super Featherweight

Hector Tanajara Jr., San Antonio, TX (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Daniel Bastien, Monterrey Mexico (4-4, 1 KO)