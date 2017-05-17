The Golden Cousin

Opening day is a couple weeks away and several Tucson Saguaros ball players still need a place to call “home” for the 2017 season, which gets underway at Kino Sports Complex May 25.
Oscar's first cousin prepares to lace the m up in Tucson.
The Honey Badger don’t care. He did, probably too much, and Tyrann Mathieu might have lost some of his signature confidence last season.
When the Arizona Diamondbacks made a mistake on the bases, they ended up stealing home. That's how things are going for the New York Mets these days.
Tucson High School is the winner of the 2017 Tucson Unified School District’s Superintendent’s Cup.
