City removing 8 neighborhood recycling centers

Illegal dumping at several city of Tucson neighborhood recycling centers. Has forced the city to take action. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The City of Tucson Environmental Services is taking action against illegal dumping.

Right now there are 12 neighborhood recycling centers. However, due illegal dumping at some of the locations, the city has decided to close down eight of those locations.



Environmental Services said it has seen a number of things at these sites that were dumped like couches, mattresses, garbage, and even hypodermic needles.

Another example of why the locations are closing happened at the Jacobs Park location, when the dumpsters were set on fire two weeks ago. Four of the dumpsters were damaged and they had to be fixed.

The following Neighborhood Recycling Center’s will be closing at the end of June:

Joaquin Murrieta Park Morris K. Udall Park Miller-Golf Links Library Golf Links Sports Park Kennedy Park Booth-Fickett Magnet School Jacobs Park Himmel Park, north parking lot, on 1st Street east of Tucson Boulevard

The following NRC’s will remain open:

Mansfield Park, on 4th Ave., one block south of Grant Road. Ward 5 Council Office, 4300 South Park Ave. Patrick K. Hardesty Center, northwest corner of Alvernon Way & 22nd Street. Los Reales Landfill, 5300 East Los Reales Road., southeast corner of Los Reales Road. & Swan Road.

New NRC Locations will open at the beginning of July at:

Fire Station 15, 2002 South. Mission Road. Eastside City Hall, 7575 East Speedway Ward 4 Office, 8123 East Poinciana Drive. Signs will be posted at each of the sites to notify users of the closure. The new locations will be established by July 1, 2017.

