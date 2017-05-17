City removing 8 neighborhood recycling centers

The Tucson Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted theft criminal damage case involving an ATM machine.
The Tucson Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted theft criminal damage case involving an ATM machine.
The City of Tucson environmental services is taking action against illegal dumping, by closing several recycling centers.
The City of Tucson environmental services is taking action against illegal dumping, by closing several recycling centers.
A man has been airlifted after shots were fired near the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 80, north of Tombstone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
A man has been airlifted after shots were fired near the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 80, north of Tombstone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Dozens of cyclists are taking part in the annual Ride of Silence. This event is hosted worldwide with the purpose of honoring those who have been killed or seriously injured while cycling.
Dozens of cyclists are taking part in the annual Ride of Silence. This event is hosted worldwide with the purpose of honoring those who have been killed or seriously injured while cycling.
Just hours after Tucson voters approved a sales tax increase, Pima County announced plans for a property tax increase to pay for road repairs.
Just hours after Tucson voters approved a sales tax increase, Pima County announced plans for a property tax increase to pay for road repairs.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.
Kids reportedly would place bets on who would win fights. One seventh grader said it started with a Snapchat group, and videos began making the rounds at the Las Vegas, NV, school.
Kids reportedly would place bets on who would win fights. One seventh grader said it started with a Snapchat group, and videos began making the rounds at the Las Vegas, NV, school.
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.