TPD: Arrest made in attempted ATM theft

The Tucson Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted theft criminal damage case involving an ATM machine.

According to a TPD release, a video posted on Thursday, May 11 showed a man attempting to break into an ATM at the Tucson Federal Credit Union at 3755 South Mission Road. The video aired in an attempt to identify the suspect, who also caused extensive damage to the machine.

TPD received a tip that the suspect in the video might be 20-year-old Ramon Yerena. Detectives with Operations Division South searched for Yerena and found him near the TFCU location.

Yerena was interviewed by detectives and then booked into the Pima County Jail on one count of felony criminal damage, according to TPD additional charges are pending.

TPD is thanking the community and media for their help in identifying the individual.

