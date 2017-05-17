TPD: Arrest made in attempted ATM theft

The Tucson Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted theft criminal damage case involving an ATM machine.
Glendale police are looking for a man they say was wearing a clown mask and threatening kids in the neighborhood.
A man has been airlifted after shots were fired near the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 80, north of Tombstone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said the suspect in a fatal shooting in Tucson last week is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.
A woman in Pima County has been accused of taking part in a disturbing sexual assault case involving several young children.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.
Kids reportedly would place bets on who would win fights. One seventh grader said it started with a Snapchat group, and videos began making the rounds at the Las Vegas, NV, school.
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.
