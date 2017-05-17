Grand opening of Canyonlands Restaurant at Bearizona - Tucson News Now

Grand opening of Canyonlands Restaurant at Bearizona

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Canyonlands Restaurant (Source: Bearizona) Canyonlands Restaurant (Source: Bearizona)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Bearizona is proud to show off their new, jaw dropping Canyonlands Restaurant that has been a year and over $1.5 million in the making.

The much anticipated 6,000-square-foot restaurant, Canyonlands is themed, featuring soaring canyon walls and ancient ruins that allow diners to immerse themselves in the true spirit of the Southwest. 

The expansive two-story covered deck includes priceless views of the park’s spectacular jaguar exhibit, which features a 25-foot waterfall.

Canyonlands Restaurant will open its doors at 10:30 a.m. and will close two hours after the park’s posted closing time.  This restaurant is only accessible to park guests and annual pass holders.

