Grand opening of Canyonlands Restaurant at Bearizona

Dozens of cyclists took part in the annual Ride of Silence. This event is hosted worldwide with the purpose of honoring those who have been killed or seriously injured while cycling.
Dozens of cyclists took part in the annual Ride of Silence. This event is hosted worldwide with the purpose of honoring those who have been killed or seriously injured while cycling.
According to a Harris Poll, released on Tuesday, May 16, Five Guys surpassed In-N-Out for the "best burger joint".
According to a Harris Poll, released on Tuesday, May 16, Five Guys surpassed In-N-Out for the "best burger joint".
The Tucson Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted theft criminal damage case involving an ATM machine.
The Tucson Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted theft criminal damage case involving an ATM machine.
The City of Tucson environmental services is taking action against illegal dumping, by closing several recycling centers.
The City of Tucson environmental services is taking action against illegal dumping, by closing several recycling centers.
A man has been airlifted after shots were fired near the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 80, north of Tombstone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
A man has been airlifted after shots were fired near the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 80, north of Tombstone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.