Five Guys now the 'best burger' in town

The results are in and Five Guys is now the best burger in town.

According to a Harris Poll, released on Tuesday, May 16, Five Guys surpassed In-N-Out for the "best burger joint". The poll, conducted between December and February surveys more than 100,000 consumers 15 years and older.

Five Guys, is a first time winner for Burger Restaurant Brand of the Year, pushing two-time honoree In-N-Out Burger from the top spot.

The top ten burger restaurants were:

Five Guys In-N-Out Burger Shake Shack Wendy’s Culver’s Whataburger McDonald’s SONIC America’s Drive-In, Smashburger Steak ‘n Shake

“The burger brand category has become less fragmented, as regional brands expand and become available in more parts of the country,” said Joan Sinopoli, vice president of brand solutions at The Harris Poll. “This is certainly the case with Five Guys, who has shed its ‘small regional player’ designation as it expands its footprint and marketing budget, along with its fandom, which is a tremendous contributor to brand equity.”

To find out more on the poll click HERE.

