Speedway Blvd back open after crash near Kolb Rd - Tucson News Now

Speedway Blvd back open after crash near Kolb Rd

(source: Tucson News Now) (source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Speedway Boulevard is back open in both directions from Natachee Avenue to Kolb Road because after a crash Thursday morning.

Tucson police said one person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

No word on the condition of that person.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Musician Chris Cornell's death being investigated as possible suicide

    Musician Chris Cornell's death being investigated as possible suicide

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-05-18 07:42:42 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:11 AM EDT2017-05-18 13:11:30 GMT

    Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.

    Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.

  • Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dies at 77

    Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dies at 77

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:41 AM EDT2017-05-18 12:41:49 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:38 AM EDT2017-05-18 13:38:06 GMT

    Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.

    Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.

  • WATCH LIVE: JPD holds press conference on 6-year-old taken from Kroger

    WATCH LIVE: JPD holds press conference on 6-year-old taken from Kroger

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-05-18 14:09:47 GMT
    Source: MBISource: MBI

    The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an amber alert for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. He is described as a black male, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighting about 40 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes. Fraizer was last seen this morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson. He was seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry bearing a Mississippi license pla...

    The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an amber alert for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. He is described as a black male, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighting about 40 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes. Fraizer was last seen this morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson. He was seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry bearing a Mississippi license pla...

    •   
Powered by Frankly