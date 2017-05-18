Tucson Fire helping pets in need - Tucson News Now

Tucson Fire helping pets in need

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Fire Department is saving more than people in emergency situations.

TFD responds to a lot of different situations, not just fires.

When they arrive, they sometimes see pets without food or living in bad conditions.

Tucson Fire Paramedic Susan Rizzi said they even see people in medical emergencies spending their money to feed or care for their pet,rather than get medication for themselves.

She said she would leave situations feeling like they could do more to help-- but now they can.

TFD teamed up with Cody’s friends, a local pet charity, to create the TC3 program and give food to pets in need.

The TC3 program was launched a year ago, and is aimed at reducing the number of non-emergency 911 calls.

The idea behind the effort is to make sure the person in need can care for their pet food during their difficult time.

“The quality of life through the TC3 program is really dependent of the quality of the life for an animal,” Rizzi said. “They care for their animal as it is one of their children, as I do.”

TFD reminds people they should not call  911 to get pet supplies, but if they see something already on a call they will help.

For a list of donation locations, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2pZPt8Q

