Tucson Fire helping pets in need

Pima County road crews are working against mother nature’s clock to make sure the roads are ready ahead of monsoon.
The suspect accused of robbing a Circle K and threatening an employee with a screwdriver has been arrested.
The Tucson Fire Department is saving more than people in emergency situations.
Speedway Boulevard is closed in both directions from Natachee Avenue to Kolb Road because of a crash.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an amber alert for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. He is described as a black male, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighting about 40 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes. Fraizer was last seen this morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson. He was seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry bearing a Mississippi license pla...
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.
