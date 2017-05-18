TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Illegal dumping at several city of Tucson neighborhood recycling centers. Has forced the city to take action. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. CITY REMOVING 8 NEIGHBORHOOD RECYCLING CENTERS

The City of Tucson Environmental Services is taking action against illegal dumping.

Illegal dumping at several city of Tucson neighborhood recycling centers. Has forced the city to take action. What they're doing at 5. #KOLD pic.twitter.com/QHMtPn9i24 — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) May 17, 2017



Right now there are 12 neighborhood recycling centers. However, due to illegal dumping at some of the locations, the city has decided to close down eight of them.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2ruxJnd]

2. GRUNGE MUSICIAN CHRIS CORNELL DIES AT 52

Singer and songwriter Chris Cornell, a key figure in the 1990s grunge movement, died Wednesday night in Detroit, shortly after performing a show.

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017

In a statement, his representative called the death “sudden and unexpected” and asked for privacy for Cornell’s family. His cause of death is unknown, and is under investigation.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2ri5ETK]

3. SUSPECT ACCUSED OF ROBBING CIRCLE K WITH SCREWDRIVER ARRESTED

Tony David Moreno was arrested just after midnight on Thursday, May 18.

Police say he walked behind the counter armed with a screw driver, and demanded that a clerk give him all the money in the register.

He walked away with $77.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2q03tzs]

HAPPENING TODAY

A vigil is planned to Jayden Glomb, the Vail teen who found dead near Cienega High School.

The vigil will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Cienega High School.

Glomb was a seventh grader at Old Vail Middle School

WEATHER

We're warming up into the 80s again today, but staying breezy with 10-20 mph winds in the afternoon.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.