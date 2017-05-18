Suspect accused of robbing Circle K with screwdriver arrested

Two suspects have been arrested for armed robbery for stealing diabetic test strips from a CVS pharmacy in Phoenix.
The suspect accused of robbing a Circle K and threatening an employee with a screwdriver has been arrested.
Glendale police are looking for a man they say was wearing a mask and threatening kids in the neighborhood.
The Tucson Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted theft criminal damage case involving an ATM machine.
A man has been airlifted after shots were fired near the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 80, north of Tombstone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an amber alert for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. He is described as a black male, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighting about 40 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes. Fraizer was last seen this morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson. He was seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry bearing a Mississippi license pla...
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.
