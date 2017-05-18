Suspect accused of robbing Circle K with screwdriver arrested

The suspect accused of robbing a Circle K and threatening an employee with a screwdriver has been arrested.

Tony David Moreno was arrested just after midnight on Thursday, May 18.

According to a press release from the South Tucson Police Department, Moreno allegedly robbed the Circle K at 2004 South 6th Avenue on Wednesday.

Police say he walked behind the counter armed with a screw driver, and demanded that a clerk give him all the money in the register.

He then told a second clerk they had "10 seconds to open your register," while pointing the screwdriver to within inches of the clerk's body.

He walked away with $77.

Moreno is now facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary.

He's been booked into the Pima County Jail.

