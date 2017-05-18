Pima County crews race the clock to finish roads.

The countdown to monsoon begins. Southern Arizona is less than one month away from the rainy season.

Pima County road crews are working against mother nature’s clock to make sure the roads you drive on everyday are ready.

“There’s a big push to get all the roads done before the rain hits so that none of the work washes away,” said Jason Wells, Pima County Senior Public Works Construction Inspector.



At the end of June, their work on a seven-mile long stretch of road starting at Sahuarita Road and Wilmot Rd. wraps up. “That’s why we started it after September right after the monsoon season so we could get it done before the monsoon season” said Bob Roggenthen, Pima County Civil Engineering Manager.

Pima Co road crews ALREADY getting ready for #monsoon2017. Paving a 7 mile stretch of road in Sahuarita b4 the rain @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/o4lN0l1Wbf — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) May 18, 2017

Wilmot Rd. near Sahuarita Rd.is notorious for flooding during the monsoon. Officials with Pima County said the new pavement makes it safer for people who drive along the road and for those that live off the busy stretch. "You would still have cars trying to drive through the wash and they would get stuck. Once you’re north there is nothing really in between, and if someone gets stranded it could take a while for someone to get to them” Wells said.



It’s taken a lot of careful planning to get it done on time, under-budget and before monsoon. Wells said, “It’s a lot of planning. We have weekly meetings with the sub-contractors and contractors themselves. If the schedule is getting real tight, it gets to the point where crews are working overtime. You know 10-11 hour days plus weekends as needed just to make sure that we get everything done before the rains hit.”

This is one of several major road projects happening across Pima County, that crews hope to have finished up before the wet weather arrives.



You can find Pima County's full list of projects here.



The new road is set to open at the end of June.

