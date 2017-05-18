Tucson Saguaros search for host families

Now is your chance to help the Tucson Saguaros Baseball Team before this year’s season starts!



Volunteer Coordinator Ken Weir and Tucson Saguaros Player Burnell Dailey joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk

about their search for host families.



If you'd like to act as a host family for the 2017 season, find the application here



The Tucson Saguaros Baseball Team will also hold a host family recruitment meeting Thursday, May 18 at 5:00 p.m. at the Joel D. Valdez Library.

