Getting back to governing in DC

With almost non-stop controversy in Washington D.C, talks on topics affecting people in southern Arizona and across the country aren't moving at the speed some lawmakers had hoped.

Moves are being made on immigration, the border wall, and health care. They're happening with other things in front of lawmakers.

Dr. Barbara Norrander of U of A's School of Government and Public Policy says the Justice Department's bringing on former FBI Director Robert Mueller to lead the Russia probe could help move things along.

Norrander says some probe attention will be taken away from lawmakers, but there will be debates on Capitol Hill.

