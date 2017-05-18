CBP Identifies man who shot at Tombstone agents

In a news conference held at the Tucson Sector Border Patrol headquarters, authorities identified 76-year-old Gary Smith of Tombstone as the man involved in a shooting with agents at an immigration checkpoint.

Smith drove his 2008 black Dodge Dakota through traffic barricades, and began shooting at agents out his window, according to Acting JTF-W Commander Felix Chavez.

Agents fired back, striking Smith in the upper arm.

An EMT trained agent gave Smith first aid on scene, and Smith was then was airlifted to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The checkpoint is back open.

