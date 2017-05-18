Rose Canyon Lake campground reopens after rabid fox scare

The Rose Canyon Lake campground on Mount Lemmon is back open Thursday, May 18 after reports of a possibly rabid gray fox roaming the area.

The fox bit a 12-year-old Tucson boy on Sunday, May 14, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The boy was treated at a hospital for the bite and for rabies.

AZGFD officials say the fox was never found.

@azgfdTucson recommending Rose Canyon Lake reopen later today, standing down search for possible rabid fox that bit boy Sunday. — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) May 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.