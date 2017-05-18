Rose Canyon Lake campground reopens after rabid fox scare - Tucson News Now

Rose Canyon Lake campground reopens after rabid fox scare

Rose Canyon Lake. (Source:Arizona Game and Fish Department) Rose Canyon Lake. (Source:Arizona Game and Fish Department)
The Rose Canyon Lake campground on Mount Lemmon is back open Thursday, May 18 after reports of a possibly rabid gray fox roaming the area.

The fox bit a 12-year-old Tucson boy on Sunday, May 14, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The boy was treated at a hospital for the bite and for rabies.

AZGFD officials say the fox was never found. 

