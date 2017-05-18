Magazine: Obama reveals to friends true feelings about Trump

Former President Barack Obama has been one of the few celebrities or former politicians to remain silent about his successor.

But according to "People Magazine," Obama has let a few of his friends know his true feelings about President Donald Trump.

In a story published Thursday, May 18, People reported two friends of Obama said he said Trump is "nothing but a bullshitter."

The friends also told People Obama's opinion of Trump "hasn't gotten any better" since the election.

You can read the full story HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.