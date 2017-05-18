Tip leads to arrest in robbery during which bystander was pepper-sprayed

The suspect was with a woman described as Hispanic in her early 20s with shoulder-length blonde or red hair. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Sheriff's detectives have made an arrest in a robbery last month of a convenience store in which a customer was allegedly pepper-sprayed by the suspect.

According to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, detectives arrested 23-year-old Kassandra Suarez on Wednesday, May 10, after following up on a tip made through 88-CRIME.

Suarez was charged with one count of third-degree burglary and one count of robbery in connection with the April 16 incident at the Circle K at 5818 S. Palo Verde Road.

She was with another woman, who was described as Hispanic in her early 20s with shoulder-length blonde or red hair. She is 5'6" to 5'7" tall with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt and basketball shorts.

There was no further information available about the second woman.

If you have information about this woman, you are asked to call 911.

