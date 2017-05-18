Hundreds to walk across stage at PCC graduation - Tucson News Now

Hundreds to walk across stage at PCC graduation

By Monica Grimaldo, Multimedia Journalist
(Source: Pima Community College)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Nearly 4,000 Pima Community College students will walk across the stage at this year's graduation ceremony.

The ceremony will be held Thursday, May 18, at the Tucson Convention Center, located at 260 S. Church Avenue, at 7 p.m.

The college expects to award a total of 5,796 degrees and certificates. Many graduates earn more than one degree and/or certificate.

A prospective law student who will be receiving two associate degrees will be this year's commencement speaker.

Daniel McLean studied mechanical engineering at PCC for two years and later decided to pursue a law degree.

For more information, CLICK HERE --> https://www.pima.edu/events/graduation-ceremony/index.html

